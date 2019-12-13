Railways recruitment: Class 10th, ITI pass can apply for 1,216 apprentice posts

Indian Railways recruitment 2019: Apply at indianrailways.gov.in (Express photo by Deepak Joshi/ Representational image) Indian Railways recruitment 2019: Apply at indianrailways.gov.in (Express photo by Deepak Joshi/ Representational image)

Railways apprentice recruitment: The Railways Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the East Coast Railways has invited applications for the post of apprentices. A total of 1216 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam. The application process has been started and will be closed on January 6, 2020. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, rrcbbs.org.in.

For selection, no exam will be conducted instead, a merit list will be created based on marks obtained in class 10 and ITI certification. Selected candidates will have to pass a medical fitness test. Candidates will be called for document verification and fitness test by January 20, as per the official notice.

Read| Notice claiming RRB NTPC on March 13 is fake: Railways official

Railways apprentice recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The applicant must have obtained the age of 15 years to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 24 years. For SC/ST candidates the upper age is relaxed by five, for OBC it is relaxed by three and 10 for PwD candidates.

Education: Candidates must have passed class 10 with 50 per cent marks and should have a national trade certificate.

Read| RRB NTPC tier-I exam sample paper

Railways apprentice recruitment: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, reserved category candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd