RRB recruitment 2020: Vacancies for 1273 apprentice posts in West Central Railway, how to apply

RRB recruitment 2020: Indian Railways, West Central Zone has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of apprentice trainee. There are 1,273 vacant posts and the candidates can apply through the official website- wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The online application process will commence from tomorrow, and the candidates can apply online till February 14, 2020.

RRB West Central Railway recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 1273

Trade wise vacancies:

Diesel Mechanic: 100

Electrician: 380

Welder: 51

Machinist: 16

Fitter: 345

Turner: 10

Wireman: 43

Mason: 25

Carpenter: 20

Painter: 15

Gardener: 20

Florist and landscaping: 10

Pump Operator cum Mechanic: 30

Horticulture Assistant: 15

Electronic Mechanic: 30

Information and Communication Technician: 10

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA): 60

Stenographer (English and Hindi): 30

Baker and Confectioner: 6

Apprentice Food Production: 8

For post wise vacancy details, please check the notifications.

West Central Railway Apprentice recruitment: Eligibility

Educational qualification: Candidates must have passed class 10 exams under the 10+2 system or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate. They must also have passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognised institution approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Age limit: Candidates must be in the age limit of 15 to 22 years. The age limit is extendable till 24 years for freshers Ex-IT, MLT respectively. However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms

Application fee

The candidates belonging to the general/OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. SC/ST/PwBD/women candidates do not have to pay the application fee.

Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the average of the marks in matriculation and ITI examination. For freshers, the average of marks obtained by the candidates in SSLC/matriculation will be considered for selection.

