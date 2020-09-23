RRB NTPC, Group D Recruitment 2020: ‘Candidates to get appointment letters in a phased manner’, says Piyush Goyal

RRB NTPC will be held on December 15. Representational image/ file

RRB NTPC, Group D Recruitment 2020: Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal informed Lok Sabha that the recruitment examinations will be conducted after assessing the ground situation prevailing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Based on the current assessment of Pandemic situation, Indian Railways has planned to start Computer Based Test for notified vacancies from December 15, 2020,” the minister said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, though the recruitment process for the Group D, Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) and technician vacancies has been concluded, but several selected candidates for the posts of ALP are yet to get the appointment letter. Referring to a query in Lok Sabha, the Railway Minister said that the process of appointment has been resumed post unlock in a phased manner. “The appointment schedule for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician against Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) No. 01/2018 issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) got affected due to COVID- 19 Pandemic and consequent lockdown. The same has been resumed post unlock in a phased manner,” Piyush Goyal informed the house.

After completing the recruitment process for Group D, Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) and technician vacancies, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has initiated the process to conduct the recruitment examinations for vacancies in Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts. The board has completed the scrutiny process of NTPC applications and will conduct the exams from December 15.

The Railways successfully completed the largest recruitment exercises for around 1.27 lakh vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) and technician and the other for Level-I (erstwhile group D) posts in 2019. But, among the candidates who got selected for the vacancies, many reported of not receiving any further communications from the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Railway Minister said that the empanelment of candidates for the posts of ALP and Technician of CEN No. 01/2018 has been completed. He further clarified, “Occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and the same is filled by placement of indents by Railways with recruitment agencies as per operational requirements. During this process, whenever vacancies arise these are filled.”

Out of the 47.45 lakh candidates who had applied for the ALP posts, 56,378 candidates were selected, and appointment letters issued to 40,420 candidates (22,223 ALPs and 18,197 technicians). The training of newly recruited 19,120 candidates will commence once the lockdown is lifted. The rest selected candidates will get offer letters in phased manner as training of batches completed, the RRB release mentioned.

