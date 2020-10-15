Railways RRB recruitment 2020: Application status link activated for ministerial, isolated posts

RRB ministerial, isolated posts recruitment 2020: The online window to check the application status will be active till October 20. Representational image/ file

RRB recruitment 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened the application status link for the candidates applied for various posts under ministerial and isolated categories. The application status link has been activated at its regional and central website. The online window to check the application status will be active till October 20.

According to RRB, “Status of applications can be viewed by entering the Application Registration Number and Date of Birth of the candidates. If any candidate has forgotten his registration number, the same can be accessed through ‘Forgotten Registration ID’ tab provided on the link.”

The recruitment board will also send SMS and e-mail to the candidate’s registered mobile number and email id providing the reason behind the rejection of applications.

Meanwhile, the candidature of the eligible candidates is liable to be cancelled at any stage of the recruitment process in case of any inconsistency/ deficiency furnished by them in their application, as per RRB.

The candidates have also been advised to check the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process, and not to entertain any touts.

The selection process will be conducted on the basis of the computer-based test followed by stenography or translation performance or teaching test, as applicable. Selected candidates will be called for medical fitness and documentation test. The selected candidates will get a pay scale as per the seventh pay commission.

