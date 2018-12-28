RRB Railway recruitment: Vacancies for 4,329 NRF apprentice posts, apply before December 31

RRB recruitment 2019: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NRF) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of the apprentice. There are 4,329 vacant poosts, and the candidates can apply online till December 31, 2018.

The candidates need to pass their Class 10 examination or equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks to be able to apply for RRB apprentice posts.

RRB recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Tota posts: 4,329

Unit wise vacancy details

Katihar (KIR): 961

Alipurduar (APDJ): 521

Rangia (RNY): 500

Lumding (LMG): 1262

Tinsukia (TSK): 444

New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS): 243 and 200

Dibrugarh (DBWS): 198

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 24 years of age. The minimum age of the candidates should not be less than 15 years.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list.

Application process:

The candidates need to apply through the official website of NRF, http://www.nrf.com on or before December 31, 2018.

The duration of the training is going to be one year. The last date to apply for the North Central Railway apprenticeship training programme 2018 is December 31, 2018. For more details, interested candidates may visit the official website – nrf.com.

