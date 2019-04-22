RRB recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for ministerial posts today

RRB recruitment 2019: The last date to apply for the ministerial and isolated posts in the Indian Railways is today, April 22, 2019. The application deadline was extended from April 8 earlier to today as a glitch was reported by many candidates. Interested candidates can still apply at the regional websites. Candidates can, however, submit the application fee till April 28, 2019.

The recruitment process involves a computer-based test, stenography skill test, performance test or teaching skill test (based on the job applied for), translation test (as applicable) and document verification and medical examination. The Railways has also cancelled two posts. Read here

RRB recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the regional website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’ next to ‘ministerial and isolated category’

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: Click on the centre you want to apply for/from

Step 5: Select post, register

Step 6: Fill details, register using details

Step 7: Log-in using the registration number

Step 8: Fill form

Step 9: Make payment

RRB recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500. For those belonging to PwBD, ex-servicemen, SC/ST/EWS and minority community, as well as for females and transgenders, the application fee is Rs 250. The same is applicable for appearing in the first computer-based test (CBT).

RRB recruitment 2019: What was the glitch?

The extension of 15 days has been given because “the candidates are filling up higher educational qualification, as a result of which posts having lower educational qualification are not being displayed in the post preferences (in the) online application format,” stated the official statement. The new date of the final application submission is April 30, 2019. Check full story here.

RRB recruitment 2019: Selection criteria

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for computer-based test (CBT) followed by stenography or translation performance or teaching test, as applicable. Selected candidates will be called for medical fitness and documentation test.

