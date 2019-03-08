Toggle Menu
RRB recruitment 2019: Application process for ministerial, isolated posts begin, check eligibilityhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/rrb-recruitment-2019-apply-for-ministerial-posts-check-eligibility-how-to-apply-5616757/

RRB recruitment 2019: Application process for ministerial, isolated posts begin, check eligibility

RRB recruitment 2019: The registration process will conclude on April 7, 11: 59 pm. While the application can be submitted till April 16, 2019 and candidates can pay fee (online) till April 13

rrb, rrb ministerial job, rrb jobs, rrb recruitment, latest rrb jobs, railway ministry jobs, railway jobs, govt jobs, sarkari naukri, latest railways notification, employment news
Railways Recruitment 2019: Apply at regional websites. (Representational Image)

RRB recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications for various posts of ministerial and isolated categories at its regional and central website. The online registration process begins today, March 8, 2019. The registration process will conclude on April 7, 11: 59 pm. While the application can be submitted till April 16, 2019 and candidates can pay fee (online) till April 13, 2019.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for computer-based test (CBT) followed by Stenography or translation performance or teaching test, as applicable. Selected candidates will be called for medical fitness and documentation test.

RRB recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the regional website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’ next to ‘ministerial and isolated category’
Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’
Step 4: Click on the centre you want to apply for/from
Step 5: Select post, register
Step 6: Fill details, register using details
Step 7: Log-in using the registration number
Step 8: Fill form
Step 9: Make payment

RRB recruitment 2019: Fee

For unreserved category candidates, the application fee is Rs 500. Those belonging to PwD, ex-servicemen, SC, ST and minority communities including EWS and female and transgender candidates will have to pay Rs 250.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 DRDO recruitment 2019: Apply for research association, fellow posts; last date to receive CVs today
2 NHB recruitment 2019: Apply for assistant manager post, salary up to Rs 42,000
3 Scholarship scheme worth Rs 1 crore for civil services aspirants in Manipur