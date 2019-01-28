RRB recruitment 2018-19: Western Railway apprentices result released, check merit list and cut-off

RRB recruitment 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the results of Western Railway apprentice posts. The candidates who had applied for the Apprentice positions can check the results through the official website.

The selected candidates will be hired for the apprentice positions of one year in Electrician, Turner, Carpenter, Electronic Mechanic, Welder (G&S).

RRB recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 3553

Name of the posts: Apprentice

RRB recruitment 2018-19: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on ‘Western Railway’ apprentice results link

Step 3: A pdf with name of selected candidates and cut-off will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

RRB recruitment 2018-19: Documents required

— SSC (Standard 10th) or its equivalent mark sheet

— Certificate of proof of Date of Birth (Standard 10th or its equivalent mark sheet or school leaving certificate indicating date of birth).

— Consolidated Marks Sheet of ITI for all semesters of the trade in which applied/ provisional National Trade Certificate indicating marks.

— National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT or Provisional National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT /SCVT.

— Caste Certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates, wherever applicable.

— Disability certificate, in case of PWD Candidate.

— Discharge certificate/ serving certificate, in case the candidates have applied against ex-servicemen quota.

