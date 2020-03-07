Railways RITES Engineer recruitment 2020: Apply for 35 posts, salary up to Rs 1.40 lakh

RITES recruitment 2020: Apply at rites.com (Representational Image/ File) RITES recruitment 2020: Apply at rites.com (Representational Image/ File)

Railways RITES Engineer recruitment 2020: RITES, under the Ministry of Railways has invited applications for the post of an engineer at its official website, rites.com. A total of 35 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process is on and will conclude on March 23.

The applications will be shortlisted based on eligibility. Selected candidates will be called for a written exam followed by an interview and medical test. The interview can be in Hindi and/or English. The date of the written exam is yet to be announced.

Railways RITES Engineer recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rites.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online registration’ under ‘career’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, select the name of the vacancy you are applying for under ‘vacancy number’

Step 4: Fill form and submit

Step 5: Make payment, submit

Railways RITES Engineer recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 600 as application fee. For reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 300, plus taxes.

Railways RITES Engineer recruitment 2020: Salary

Finally selected candidates will be hired at a salary band of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 .

Railways RITES Engineer recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: The upper age to apply is capped at 40 years. Age will be calculated as on February 1, 2020.

Education: Applicants should have at least BE, BTech or BSc degree in civil engineering with at least two years of work experience. Applicants need to score at least 60 per cent marks in the undergraduate course which can be 50 per cent for reserved category candidates.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd