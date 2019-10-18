RRB Railways Paramedical Recruitment 2019: Provisional final list of selected candidates released, check here

RRB Railways Paramedical Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the final panel for the post of Paramedical categories. The candidates can check the list through all the region based official websites.

The board has also released the provisional panel for the posts of Health and Malaria Inspector Grade-III (NCR), Health and Malaria Inspector Grade-III (NR), Pharmacist Grade III (NCR), Pharmacist, Grade-III (NR), Pharmacist, Grade-III (DLW) and Lady Health Visitor (DLW).

“On the basis of the performance of CBT held from 19.07.2019 to 21.07.2019 and followed

by verification of the documents held from 19.09.2019 to 21.09.2019 and 23.09.2019 (For

Absentee Candidates) and on being found medically fit, 37 candidates have been

empanelled in Provisional Part Panel – I issued on RRB/ALD website on 01.10.19. The

remaining candidates who are found suitable with the following Roll Numbers have now

been provisionally empanelled against the post of Paramedical Categories (Category No.

2, 6, 10,11, 12 & 16) under CEN-02/2019,” read the official notification.

RRB Railways Paramedical Recruitment 2019: How to check merit list

Step 1: Visit the website- rrbald.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: A pdf file with roll number of the candidates will appear on screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

“This is Provisional Final Panel for Category 02 (Staff Nurse), Category-06 (Health &

Malaria Inspector Grade-III), Category 10 (Physiotherapist), Category-11(Pharmacist

Grade-III), Category 12 (Radiographer) and category 16 (Lab Assistant Grade-II) under

CEN No. 02/2019,” the notification mentioned.

A total of 1,937 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The computer based test (CBT) was conducted from August 5 to 8, and the document verification process held from September 21 to 23, 2019.

