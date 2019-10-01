RRB Railways Paramedical exam: List of selected candidates released

RRB Paramedical recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the list of selected candidates for paramedical posts. The candidates can check the list through all the region based official websites.

The board has released the list of selected candidates for the posts of Health and Malaria Inspector Grade-III (NCR), Health and Malaria Inspector Grade-III (NR), Pharmacist Grade III (NCR), Pharmacist, Grade-III (NR), Pharmacist, Grade-III (DLW) and Lady Health Visitor (DLW).

“On the basis of the performance of CBT held from 19.07.2019 to 21.07.2019 and followed by verification of the documents held from 19.09.2019 to 21.09.2019 and 23.09.2019 (For Absentee Candidates) and on being found medically fit, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have been provisionally empanelled against the post of Paramedical Categories (Category No. 6,11 & 15) under CEN-02/2019,” read the official notification.

“This is Provisional Part Panel for Category-06(Health & Malaria Inspector GradeIII), Category-11(Pharmacist Grade-III) and Category- 15 (Lady Health Visitor) under CEN No. 02/2019.The Provisional Panel of remaining candidates of Post Code 06 & 11 and of the Category 2 (Staff Nurse), Category-10 (Physiotherapist), Category 12 (Radiographer) & Category-16 (Lab Assistant Grade-II) shall be issued later on,” mentioned the official notification.

A total of 1,937 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The computer based test (CBT) was conducted from August 5 to 8, and the document verification process held from September 21 to 23, 2019.

