RRB Railway Paramedical recruitment 2019: Exam date and city details to be released today

RRB Railway Paramedical recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the exam date and city details for the recruitment exam to be conducted to hire at the post of paramedical staff today – Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted on July 19, 20 and 21, 2019. For the individual schedule, candidates can refer to the official website of their respective RRB.

Advertising

The candidates can download the admit card for RRB Paramedical exam from July 15 onwards. While the official date of release of admit card is still to be released, the notification at the website states that the RRB Railways Paramedical recruitment admit card will be released four days prior to the examination. There are in total 1937 vacancies for the posts.

RRB paramedical recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The examination will be of 90 minutes’ duration consisting of 100 questions. There will also be negative marking. One-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

READ | Latest jobs to apply in July

English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu are the languages in which the question paper will be set.

Advertising

There will be 70 questions on Professional Ability, and 10 questions each on General Awareness; General Arithmetic, General Intelligence, and reasoning; General Science. All candidates will be able to check questions and answers through official RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 after the exam.

READ | List of top internships to apply in July, earn up to Rs 25,000

RRB paramedical recruitment 2019: Important dates

Computer-based test (CBT): July 19, 20 and 21, 2019

The exam city and date intimation will be available on all the RRBs’ official websites. Moreover, the candidates will be informed through their registered mobile and e-mail ID given in their online application.

Downloading of travel pass for SC/ST candidates who have opted for the travel pass on. (This is only to make travel arrangements in train and not an E-Call letter)

Activation of CBT mock test link: July 9

Download of e-call letter: Four days prior to the CBT.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.