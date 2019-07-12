RRB Railway Paramedical recruitment 2019: Admit card release date and time

RRB Railway Paramedical Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card for the paramedical recruitment examination from July 15, 2019. The admit card for various regions will be available on the websites accordingly.

As per RRB, the admit card for the examination released four days prior to the examination. The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted on July 19, 20 and 21, 2019.

The Railway Recruitment Board has already released the exam date and city intimation for the examination. There are in total 1937 vacancies for the posts.

RRB Railway Paramedical recruitment 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the region based official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

RRB paramedical recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The examination will be of 90 minutes’ duration consisting of 100 questions. There will also be negative marking. One-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu are the languages in which the question paper will be set.

There will be 70 questions on Professional Ability, and 10 questions each on General Awareness; General Arithmetic, General Intelligence, and reasoning; General Science. All candidates will be able to check questions and answers through official RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 after the exam.

RRB paramedical recruitment 2019: Important dates

Computer-based test (CBT): July 19, 20 and 21, 2019

Download of e-call letter: Four days prior to the CBT.

