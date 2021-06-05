RRC Southern Railway recruitment 2021: Applications invited on 3322 apprentice posts

Last date to apply for the recruitment is June 30. (Photo: Abhishek Angad)

RRC Southern Railway recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Southern Railway released a recruitment notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for apprentice vacancies. The interested candidates can check their eligibility for apprentice vacancies at iroams.com. A total of 3,322 vacancies have been notified by the cell.

The applications on apprentice vacancies have been invited for Carriage works, Perambur, Central workshop, Golden rock and signal and telecommunication workshop, Pedanur. Last date to submit application form is June 30. The applications will only be accepted in the online mode.

RRC Southern Railway recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website http://www.sr.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “News & Updates” tab

Step 3: Click on “Personnel Branch” option

Step 4: On the window, click on “Click here for online registration”

Step 5: Fill in the required information

Step 6: Make fee payment (if applicable)

Step 7: Submit application and keep the reference number for future correspondence.

RRC Southern Railway recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: Candidates must have passed class 10 exams under the 10 +2 system or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate. They must also have passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognised institution approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Any candidate with a higher education qualification are not eligible to apply for the apprentice posts.

Age limit: Candidates must be in the age limit of 15 to 24 years. However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.

Geographical location

Candidates residing in the following locations/areas falling within the geographical jurisdiction of Southern Railway alone are eligible to apply.

Whole State of Tamil Nadu Whole Union Territory of Puducherry Whole State of Kerala Whole Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands Only the two districts of Andhra Pradesh, namely, SPSR Nellore and Chittoor. Only one district of Karnataka, namely, Dakshina Kannada.

Selection process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the average of the marks in matriculation and ITI examination. There will be no exam or interview.