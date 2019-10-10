RRB Railway JE CBT 2 final answer key released; here’s the link to check

RRB JE CBT 2 final answer key 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the final answer key for the computer-based test stage 2 (CBT 2) on Thursday, October 10, 2019. The candidates can check the answer key through the official website – rrbonlinereg.in.

The preliminary answer key was released on September 26, and the candidates raised objections, as per the provisions, till September 29, 2019.

“Candidates may view the modified keys for their QP and know the final decision on the objections raised by them if any, by logging on to a link provided in RRB websites from 10.10.2019 to 12.10.2019,” read the official notification.

“The decision of the RRB on the keys and questions is final and no further correspondence will be entertained,” mentioned the official notification.

RRB JE CBT 2 answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website rrbonlinereg.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘download answer sheet’ link.

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear.

Step 4: Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

The recruitment examination was conducted from August 28 to September 1, 2019.

As the final answer key has been released, the candidates can expect their results soon. Those who clear CBT 2 will be called for an interview and document verification.

Finally, selected candidates will be hired for 13,538 posts at the designation of (JE), JE IT, depot material superintendent (DMS) and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA).

