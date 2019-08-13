RRB Railway JE CBT 1 Result 2019 LIVE: Region-wise result, cut-off, CBT 2 exam date and pattern

RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2019 Live Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Thiruvananthapuram has released the result of the computer-based test (CBT) 1 for recruitment at the post of Junior Engineer (JE). The result will be updated on the respective regional websites of RRB. Those who clear CBT 1 will have to appear for the CBT 2. The shortlisted candidates, thereafter, will have to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET).

The CBT 1 was conducted from May 22 to June 2 and June 26 to June 28. Candidates can also view their individual result/scorecard by logging in to RRB portal duly entering their registration number and date of birth. This facility will be available only up to August 27. The RRB JE CBT 2 exam dates have also been released. The exam RRB JE CBT 2 will be conducted from August 28 to 31.