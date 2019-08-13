RRB Railway JE CBT 1 Result 2019 LIVE: Region-wise result, cut-off, CBT 2 exam date and pattern

RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2019 Live Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Thiruvananthapuram has released the result of the computer-based test (CBT) 1 for recruitment at the post of Junior Engineer (JE). The result will be updated on the respective regional websites of RRB. Those who clear CBT 1 will have to appear for the CBT 2. The shortlisted candidates, thereafter, will have to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET).
The CBT 1 was conducted from May 22 to June 2 and June 26 to June 28. Candidates can also view their individual result/scorecard by logging in to RRB portal duly entering their registration number and date of birth. This facility will be available only up to August 27. The RRB JE CBT 2 exam dates have also been released. The exam RRB JE CBT 2 will be conducted from August 28 to 31.
What is normalization score?
Whenever CBT is conducted in multiple sessions for the same syllabus, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks. The raw marks for single session paper and normalized marks for multiple session paper will be used for computing Merit Index, which is a common benchmark for generating merit for candidates from different Exam Groups
RRB CBT 2 format
RRB Thiruvananthapuram result
A total of 2,000 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage selection process of RRB Thiruvananthapuram. The cut-off for the rrb is as follows -
RRB JE CBT 2 format
The second stage of the exam will be of 2 hours and have multiple-choice questions. There will be 150 questions – from general awareness, physics, chemistry, computer science, environment and pollution control and technical abilities.
RRB JE CBT 2 dates released
Those who clear CBT 1 will have to appear for CBT 2, and physical endurance test. The CBT 2 exam to be conducted from August 28 to 31
RRB JE vacancy details
A total of 13,487 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
RRB JE salary
Selected candidates will get Rs 35,400 per month remuneration. These candidates have to clear CBT 1, CBT 2, and PET exams.
RRB JE CBT 1 result declared
The RRB declared JE CBT 1 result for several websites. Candidates can check result at theirrespective RRB website. As of now, the result has been out for Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, and Bangalore are out.