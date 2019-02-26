RRB Group D Result 2018-2019: When and where to check

RRB Railway Group D Result 2018-2019 Date: The Railway Recruitment Board will announce the results of Group D recruitment examinations by February 28, 2019. The results of Group D examinations will be announced either on February 27 or 28, as per the latest communication from the RRB.

Advertising

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from RRB Bhubaneshwar said, “The board could not further delay the results of RRB Group D examinations as the Election Commission model code of conduct will be issued by that time.”

“The Railway Recruitment Board Group D results will be released on all the region-based official websites from the midnight of February 27 or 28,” the official said.

RRB Railway Group D Result 2018-2019: Date and time

The results of RRB Group D examinations will be declared either on February 27 or 28. The candidates can check the results through all the region based official websites.

RRB Group D result 2018: Websites to check

The candidates can check the results through all the region based official websites, RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

Over 1.8 crore candidates appeared for the exam that was conducted from September to December to fill 62,907 posts. According to experts, the cut-off for the written exam is expected to be high.

The unreserved category candidates can expect it to be around 65-75 while for reserved category candidates too, the cut-off is likely to be over 60. Those who clear the exam will be shortlisted for the next round – physical endurance test (PET). The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 at level 1 of 7th pay commission pay matrix.

RRB Group D, NTPC recruitment: Detail advertisement on February 28

The detail notification for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D, NTPC recruitment will be released on the official website on February 28, 2019. The advertisement for RRB NTPC was earlier released on February 23 in the employment newspaper.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.