RRB Group D Result 2018-2019: Know date, time and websites

RRB Railway Group D Result 2018-2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the results of Group D examinations on February 13. The candidates who had appeared in the CBT can check the results through all the region based official websites. Those who pass the first level will have to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET), the dates for which will be released later.

Advertising

RRB Railway Group D Result 2018-2019: When and Where to check

The results of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D examinations will be released on February 13, 2019. The candidates can get the results through all the region based official websites.

RRB Group D results: List of official websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

RRB Group D result: PET criteria

Male: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilogram of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1,000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

Female: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down and they will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

Candidates will be given one chance each to conduct the tasks. No second chances will be given to performing any of the tasks thus practising the same well in advance is advisable. The hall tickets or admit cards for the PET exam will be issued separately

RRB Group D results 2018: Document verification process

The candidates who will clear the Physical Endurance Test (PET) have to appear for the medical test and document verification process. Those who clear the CPT, PET will have to pass the medical fitness test.

At the interview board, the candidates have to present the medically fit certificate, if they fail to do it on the scheduled date, the board will do it on their own.

The document which needs to be presented before the board includes, Class 10 (SSC) admit card, mark sheet of all the examinations as mentioned in the application, address proof which requires voter id card details and Aadhaar card, and other necessary documents as mentioned by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.