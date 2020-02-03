RRB Railway apprentice results declared, check merit list for NER

RRB Railway apprentice results 2019 are available at the websites. Representational Image/ File RRB Railway apprentice results 2019 are available at the websites. Representational Image/ File

RRB Railway apprentice results 2019: The North Eastern Railways, Gorakhpur has released the results for the post of apprentice. The candidates who had appeared in the recruitment examination can check the results through the websites – indianrailways.gov.in, ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

The merit list is available for download on the website. The application process was started on November 26 and the recruitment examination was held in January.

RRB Railway apprentice results declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites – indianrailways.gov.in, ner.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ link.

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

The candidates who clear the recruitment examination will be appointed in 1104 vacant posts.

The application process for the 2562 apprentice posts at the Indian Railways will be closed soon. Interested candidates who have not applied for the jobs yet can do so at the official websites, indianrailways.gov.in or rrccr.com.

Those in the age group of 15 years to 24 years, possessing an ITI certificate along with class 10 level education can apply for these jobs. No exam or interview will be conducted for these posts and a merit list will be created on the basis of marks obtained in class 10 as well as ITI certificate.

