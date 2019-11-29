RRB Railway apprentice recruitment: 10th pass can apply for 1104 posts

Railways apprenticeship recruitment 2019: Apply at indianrailways.gov.in (Representational Image) Railways apprenticeship recruitment 2019: Apply at indianrailways.gov.in (Representational Image)

RRB Railway apprentice recruitment 2019: The North Eastern Railways, Gorakhpur has invited applications for the post of an apprentice. A total of 1104 posts are to be filled under these posts. Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications to the official websites, indianrailways.gov.in and ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

The online application process will begin from November 26, 10 am onwards and will be closed at 5 pm on December 25. Candidates need to apply in the given timeframe.

Railways apprentice recruitment: Vacancy details

Railways apprentice recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have passed class 10 with at least 50 per cent marks along with ITI certificate.

Age: Applicant must have obtained the age of 15 years, the upper age limit is capped at 24 years. For SC, ST category candidates there is a relaxation of five years in the upper age limit for OBC and PwD the same is 3 and 10 years, respectively.

Railways apprentice recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ner.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Act Apprentice 2019-20’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on application link next to apply online

Step 4: Register using basic information

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

Railways apprentice recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Reserved category candidates including SC, ST, EWS, PwD candidates along with women, are exempted from paying the fee.

