RRB postpones dates for CBT, check date and time

The Railway Recruitment Board has postponed the date of computer based test (CBT 3) for ALP, Technician posts which is scheduled to be conducted on April 16. The dates for the recruitment examinations will be announced soon.

Advertising

“In view of the above, the Computer Based Aptitude Test Scheduled on 16-04-19 is postponed and the revised date of the Aptitude Test will be announced shortly,” said Indian Railway’s Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) in a statement.

The board cited the reason for postponement as to revise the CBT results for ALP, Technician after receiving communication from candidates regarding the wrong answer key.

“In line with the RRBs policy of transparency at every stage of recruitment, candidates have been provided the facility for viewing of the question paper with their responses and the final keys. After publishing the result, RRBs have received certain representations from the candidates pertaining to answer keys, evaluation of actual score, Normalisation, etc. RRBs are scrutinising these representations have noted that prima facie there appears to be an error in answer key of few questions and actual score of few candidates,” the statement mentioned.

Advertising

“Accordingly, RRBs have decided to once again check the correctness of final keys and evaluation to ensure fairness to all candidates and the recruitment process. On completion of this review, RRBs will publish final keys of these few questions along with the revised scores of the candidate”, the notification reads.

The RRB CBT 2 result was declared on April 6, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.