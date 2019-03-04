RRB Paramedical staff nurse recruitment 2019: Apply for 1937 posts, salary up to Rs 49,000

RRB paramedical staff recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an official notification to hire paramedical staff in the railways. A total of 1937 vacancies were to be filled by this recruitment drive. The online registrations are open and will conclude on April 7, 2019 at 11:59 pm, however, candidates can pay fee till April 4, 2019 (online) and offline fee can be paid till April 5, 2019.
The candidates will have to appear for a computer-based test (CBT) likely to be conducted in June, 2019. This year, the Railway Ministry has released over a lakh posts notification under various categories. Last week, the RRB NTPC application form link was activated. The entire schedule for the railway exams is available on the official website.
RRB Paramedical staff recruitment 2019: Vacancy detail
Total – 1937
Dietician – 4
Staff nurse – 1109
Dental hygienist – 5
Dialysis technician – 20
Extension Educator – 11
Health and Malaria inspector grade III – 289
Lab superintendent grade III – 25
Optometrist – 6
Perfusionist – 1
Physiotherapist – 21
Pharmacist grade III – 277
Radiographer – 61
Speech therapist – 1
Egg technician – 23
Lady health visitor – 2
Lab assistant grade II – 82
RRB Paramedical staff recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit your official regional website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on RRB paramedic recruitment Online application
Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’
Step 4: Select the regional centre you need to apply for
Step 5: Select education level and community
Step 6: Fill form, upload images
Step 7: Make payment
RRB Paramedical staff recruitment 2019: Fee
Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee for reserved category candidates it is Rs 250.
RRB Paramedical staff recruitment 2019: Salary
Dietician – 44900
Staff nurse – 44900
Dental hygienist – 35400
Dialysis technician – 35400
Extension Educator – 35400
Health and Malaria inspector grade III – 35400
Lab superintendent grade III – 35400
Optometrist – 25,500
Perfusionist – 35,400
Physiotherapist – 29,200
Pharmacist grade III – 29,200
Radiographer – 29,200
Speech therapist – 29,200
Egg technician – 25,500
Lady health visitor – 25,500
Lab assistant grade II – 21,700
