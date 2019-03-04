RRB Paramedical staff nurse recruitment 2019: Apply for 1937 posts, salary up to Rs 49,000

RRB paramedical staff recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an official notification to hire paramedical staff in the railways. A total of 1937 vacancies were to be filled by this recruitment drive. The online registrations are open and will conclude on April 7, 2019 at 11:59 pm, however, candidates can pay fee till April 4, 2019 (online) and offline fee can be paid till April 5, 2019.

The candidates will have to appear for a computer-based test (CBT) likely to be conducted in June, 2019. This year, the Railway Ministry has released over a lakh posts notification under various categories. Last week, the RRB NTPC application form link was activated. The entire schedule for the railway exams is available on the official website.

RRB Paramedical staff recruitment 2019: Vacancy detail

Total – 1937

Dietician – 4

Staff nurse – 1109

Dental hygienist – 5

Dialysis technician – 20

Extension Educator – 11

Health and Malaria inspector grade III – 289

Lab superintendent grade III – 25

Optometrist – 6

Perfusionist – 1

Physiotherapist – 21

Pharmacist grade III – 277

Radiographer – 61

Speech therapist – 1

Egg technician – 23

Lady health visitor – 2

Lab assistant grade II – 82

RRB Paramedical staff recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit your official regional website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on RRB paramedic recruitment Online application

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: Select the regional centre you need to apply for

Step 5: Select education level and community

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

RRB Paramedical staff recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee for reserved category candidates it is Rs 250.

RRB Paramedical staff recruitment 2019: Salary

Dietician – 44900

Staff nurse – 44900

Dental hygienist – 35400

Dialysis technician – 35400

Extension Educator – 35400

Health and Malaria inspector grade III – 35400

Lab superintendent grade III – 35400

Optometrist – 25,500

Perfusionist – 35,400

Physiotherapist – 29,200

Pharmacist grade III – 29,200

Radiographer – 29,200

Speech therapist – 29,200

Egg technician – 25,500

Lady health visitor – 25,500

Lab assistant grade II – 21,700

