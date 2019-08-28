Railways RRB Paramedical, staff nurse result LIVE updates 2019: Cut-off released

RRB Paramedical Staff Nurse Result 2019 Live Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the final answer key for the recruitment exam held for the post of paramedical staff. Candidates can download the final answer key from their respective official RRB websites. List of candidates who have been shortlisted for document verification and cut-off marks for each post will be published on the official websites.
The final answer key will be available to download from 6 pm today (August 28) to 11:59 pm of August 31. “The decision of the RRB on the answer keys and questions is final and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard,” stated the RRB in the official notification.
RRB Paramedical staff nurse cut-off
For the unreserved and EWS candidates, one must score 40% marks for OBC and SC students need to have 30% marks while ST candidates need to get 25% marks to qualify. Candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for document verification, and 50 per cent more will be in standby.
RRB paramedical exam had negative marking
The RRB CBT was held from August 5 to 8 had negative marking. For every wrong answer, 1/3rdof a mark was deducted. A total of 100 marks were allotted and candidates had to answer 100 questions in 90 minutes.
Result link to activate shortly: RRB
"Candidate’s performance in the CBT will be evaluated based on the final answer keys published. A LINK will be provided for the candidates to view their marks shortly, " said RRB in a written statement.
28 transgenders applied
According to the official notification by the RRB, a total of 28 transgenders had applied for the job. The results will be declared in 20 more minutes, as per the schedule.
RRB paramedical staff nurse: Vacancy details
The selected candidates will be appointed, inter alia, to the post of staff nurse, dietician, health and malaria inspector, pharmacist, optometrist, and radiographer.
Railway Recruitment Board conducted a single-stage computer-based test in order to select candidates for 1937 posts advertised in RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019. those who clear the exam will have to appear for document verification round.
RRB paramedical staff nurses result, final answer key: Websites to check
RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in),
Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in),
Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in),
Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in),
Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in),
Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in),
Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in),
Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in),
Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in),
Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in),
Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in),
Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in),
Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in),
Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in),
Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in),
Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in),
Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in),
Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),
Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)
Most candidates from UP
The largest number of candidates applied for the recruitment examinations are from the states of Uttar Pradesh (64,596) followed by Rajasthan (62,772), Maharashtra (38,097) and Kerala (35,496). A total of 1937 vacancies were to be filled by this recruitment drive.
Changes made in Preliminary answer key
RRB nursing result, cut-off, answer key: Date and time
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced to release the CBT result and the final answer key for the recruitment exam held for the post of paramedical staff. the link will be activated at 6 pm