Railways RRB Paramedical, staff nurse result LIVE updates 2019: Cut-off released

RRB Paramedical Staff Nurse Result 2019 Live Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the final answer key for the recruitment exam held for the post of paramedical staff. Candidates can download the final answer key from their respective official RRB websites. List of candidates who have been shortlisted for document verification and cut-off marks for each post will be published on the official websites.

The RRB CBT was held from August 5 to 8 for which preliminary answer key was released in August first week. Objections were invited on basis of preliminary answer key, of which several have been accepted.

The final answer key will be available to download from 6 pm today (August 28) to 11:59 pm of August 31. “The decision of the RRB on the answer keys and questions is final and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard,” stated the RRB in the official notification.