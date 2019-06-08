RRB paramedical recruitment application status link activated, here’s how to check

RRB paramedical recruitment application status: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited candidates to view their application link status for the recruitment exams to be conducted for the post of paramedical staff at the Indian Railways. Applicants can refer to their regional RRB website. While the link is already visible, candidates will be allowed to make changes from June 9 (Sunday), 10 am onwards, as per the latest notice.

Advertising

The link will show the provisionally eligible candidates whose application has been accepted as well as the status and reason of those who have been rejected. Candidates need to check their status by entering their application or registration number and date of birth.

Read| RRB paramedical recruitment notification

RRB paramedical recruitment application status: How to check

Step 1: Visit your regional RRB website

Step 2: Click on ‘application status’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number, date of birth and by entering given code

Step 5: Application status will be visible.

Read| RRB Paramedical staff exam pattern, syllabus

Those whose application has been accepted will be eligible to appear for the computer-based test (CBT). The exam is scheduled to be held in July second week. A total of 1937 vacancies were to be filled by this recruitment drive.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.