RRB paramedical recruitment 2019: Online application process to close tomorrow, 1937 vacancies

RRB paramedical recruitment 2019: The online application process for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) paramedical vacancies will be closed on Tuesday, April 2. There are 1937 vacant posts, and the candidates can pay fees online till April 4, and offline fees can be paid till April 5, 2019.

The candidates will have to appear for a computer-based test (CBT) which is likely to be conducted in June 2019. This year, the Railway Ministry has released over a lakh posts notification under various categories. Last week, the RRB NTPC application form link was activated. The entire schedule for the railway exams is available on the official website.

RRB paramedical recruitment 2019: Vacancy detail

Total – 1937

Dietician – 4

Staff nurse – 1109

Dental hygienist – 5

Dialysis technician – 20

Extension Educator – 11

Health and Malaria inspector grade III – 289

Lab superintendent grade III – 25

Optometrist – 6

Perfusionist – 1

Physiotherapist – 21

Pharmacist grade III – 277

Radiographer – 61

Speech therapist – 1

Egg technician – 23

Lady health visitor – 2

Lab assistant grade II – 82

RRB paramedical recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit your official regional website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on RRB paramedic recruitment Online application

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: Select the regional centre you need to apply for

Step 5: Select education level and community

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

RRB Paramedical staff recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee for reserved category candidates it is Rs 250.

