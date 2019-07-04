Railways RRB paramedical recruitment 2019: Exam dates, admit card schedule released; check here

RRB paramedical recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the schedule for the paramedical vacancies. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on July 19, 20 and 21, 2019. The travel pass and the notification on exam centres will be released on July 9, and the candidates can download the admit card from July 15, four days prior to the examination.

Meanwhile, a lot of candidates are searching for the RRB NTPC exam date and city intimation. However, the officials have informed the indianexpress.com that they have not decided the exam date yet.

RRB paramedical recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The examination will be of 90 minutes consisting of 100 questions. One-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answers.

English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu are the languages in which the question paper shall be set. The board will issue admit card of RRB Paramedical 2019 a few weeks prior to the exam, through websites of zonal RRBs.

There will be 70 questions on Professional Ability, and 10 questions each on General Awareness; General Arithmetic, General Intelligence, and reasoning; General Science. All candidates will be able to check questions and answers through official RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 after the exam.

RRB paramedical recruitment 2019: Important dates

Computer based test (CBT): July 19, 20 and 21, 2019

The exam city and date intimation will be available om all the RRBs’ official websites. Moreover, the candidates will be informed through their registered mobile and e-Mail ID given in their online application.

Downloading of Travel Pass for SC/ST candidates who have opted for the travel pass on. (This is only to make travel arrangements in train and not an E-Call letter)

Activation of CBT Mock Test Link: July 9

Download of E-Call letter: Four days prior to the CBT.

There are in total 1937 vacancies for the posts.

