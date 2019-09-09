RRB Paramedical, Nurse staff result declared: How to check online

RRB Paramedical, Nurse staff result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the result for the recruitment exam held for the post of paramedical staff. The final answer key and cut-off were released earlier. List of candidates who have been shortlisted for document verification and cut-off marks for each post will be published on the official websites.

A total of 1,937 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam. The RRB conducted CBT from August 5 to 8. For every wrong answer, 1/3rd of a mark was deducted. A total of 100 marks were allotted and candidates had to answer 100 questions in 90 minutes. Those who have cleared the exam will be called for document verification round.

The Document Verification (DV) will be held at the premises indicated at the e-call letter for DV. After scheduling the candidates for DV, they will be sent an email and SMS to download their e call letter over and above publishing the DV Schedule on RRB websites. E session (FN/AN) along with the instructions for DV and medical examination can be downloaded from the websites of RRBs.

RRB Paramedical result: Where to check

RRB Guwahati: http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Gorakhpur: http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: http://www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Ahmedabad: http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in

For the unreserved and EWS candidates, one must score 40 per cent marks for OBC and SC students need to have 30 per cent marks while ST candidates need to get 25 per cent marks to qualify. Candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for document verification, and 50 per cent more will be in standby.

A total of 4.39 lakh candidates registered for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) paramedical examination, out of the total candidates registered for the examination, 62 per cent were females.

