RRB Ajmer cancels Paramedical exam for some, new dates to release soon

RRB Paramedical recruitment 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) Ajmer has cancelled the recruitment exam conducted for the post of paramedical staff in the Indian Railways. The test conducted in the first shift on July 20, at Ranpur centre stands stays cancelled due to ‘technical issues’, state the latest notice by RRB Ajmer.

A total of 239 candidates will be affected. These candidates will have to appear for the exam again. The revised dates, however, are yet to be announced. In case, the technical glitches are faced in any other centres, it would be uploaded at the respective regional websites.

The computer-based test (CBT) was conducted on July 19, 20 and 21, across India. A total of 1,937 vacancies which were to be filled through this recruitment drive. The exam was conducted for 90 minutes’ duration consisting of 100 questions.

The recruitment exam also has negative marking. One-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

To qualify the exam, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks for OBS. The SC candidates have to score 30 per cent and for ST category the same is 25 per cent.

