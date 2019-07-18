RRB Paramedical exam 2019 to begin tomorrow, revised notice on how to calculate score

RRB Paramedical exam 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the recruitment exam for the post of paramedical staff from July 19, 20 and 21. With just a day left, the board has released a revised notice on how to calculate the score of RRB paramedical exams.

Advertising

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have begun the recruitment process for paramedical vacancies announced in March. The examination will be of 90 minutes duration and will be conducted in multiple shifts.

To determine the normalised score for RRB Paramedical candidates, the following formula will be used:

The admit cards have been released on July 15. There are in total 1,937 vacancies for the posts.

Advertising

The RRB in another notice informed candidates who have applied for multiple posts that since no educational qualification certificates were insisted at the time of applying, based on the information furnished by the candidates in their applications, they were considered for multiple posts and call letters are generated and uploaded on the website.

The notice further states that candidates are advised to download the call letters carefully by choosing the post for which they are really having the educational qualification.