Railways RRB Paramedical answer key released: How to download, raise objections

RRB Paramedical answer key 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the question paper, response sheet and answer key for the computer-based test (CBT) conducted for recruitment at the post of paramedical staff in the Indian railways. The link was scheduled to be released by 10 am onwards, however, in many RRB websites, the link is not active yet.
The answer key will be available till 11:39 pm of August 8, as per the official notification. If a candidate thinks any answer in the key is incorrect, then they can raise an objection against the same. The window to raise objection is also ending on August 8.
RRB Paramedical answer key 2019: How to raise objection
Step 1: Visit the official RRB website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘question paper, answer key, response sheet’
Step 3: Click on the option you think is incorrect, it will be selected in blue
Step 4: Enter question number, select a category in the drop-down menu
Step 5: Click on ‘add objection’, support claim
Step 6: Make payment
RRB Paramedical answer key 2019: Fee
Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 per question to raise objections.
A total of 4.39 lakh candidates will appear for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) paramedical recruitment examination. Out of the total candidates registered for the examination, 62 per cent are female. The largest number of candidates applied for the recruitment examinations are from the states of Uttar Pradesh (64,596) followed by Rajasthan (62,772), Maharashtra (38,097) and Kerala (35,496). A total of 1937 vacancies were to be filled by this recruitment drive.