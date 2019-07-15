RRB Paramedical admit card 2019 released: How to download, exam pattern, passing marks

RRB Paramedical admit card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the post of paramedical staff. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 19, 20 and 21. Interested candidates can download the same from their respective RRB websites.

The RRB paramedical admit card will contain details of the exam time, reporting time, and venue. Candidates need to carry the admit card along with them for authentication and verification purposes.

RRB paramedical admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

The examination will be of 90 minutes’ duration consisting of 100 questions. There will also be negative marking. One-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

A total of 1937 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam. To qualify the exam, candidates need to score 40 per cent marks for those belonging to OBC and SC category the minimum marks requirement is 30 per cent and for ST category candidates it is 25 per cent. Selected candidates will be called for document verification.

