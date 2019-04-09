RRB Paramedical 2019: Know exam pattern, syllabus, how to prepare

Railway Recruitment Board will conduct a single stage computer-based test in order to select candidates for 1937 posts advertised in RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019. The test shall have 100 questions of 100 marks to be done in 90 minutes.

English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu are the languages in which the question paper shall be set. The board will issue admit card of RRB Paramedical 2019 a few weeks prior to the exam, through websites of zonal RRBs.

There will be 70 questions on Professional Ability, and 10 questions each on General Awareness; General Arithmetic, General Intelligence, and reasoning; General Science. All candidates will be able to check questions and answers through official RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 after the exam.

Test takers get 1 mark for the correct answer, and 1/3 mark is deducted for incorrect answer.

Standard of questions will be on par with the educational qualification of a post. This means, that a candidate who has applied for Staff Nurse must be good at professional ability related questions expected of a person who has done 3 years General Nursing or B.Sc. Nursing, and so on for other posts.

Study as per syllabus given in official RRB Paramedical (CEN 02/2019) notification. You will find the detailed syllabus in Annexure C. The syllabus is different for each of the posts. Therefore depending upon the post you were eligible for, and applied for, study the topics given in the Annexure C.

Although the professional ability syllabi vary for posts, that of the other sections are the same for all.

Preparation for RRB Paramedical 2019 computer based comprises of studying syllabus, practicing questions, and solving papers. All topics of the syllabus can be studied from textbooks used in the qualifying exam.

In order to practice questions, candidates can refer good books on RRB Staff Nurse Exam, RRB Paramedical exam that is available in the market, or online.

A very important aspect of preparation is to solve sample papers and mock tests. This helps in building up the speed of solving questions, and accuracy. Also, it familiarizes one with the level of difficulty and an online test scenario.

Aspirants who have cracked RRB exams and other government job exams in the past recommend studying the toughest subject early in the morning. That way, you will accomplish something big at the very beginning of the day. Also, otherwise what may happen is that you put off the difficult topic for later and never finish them.

You should adopt a disciplined approach in preparation. This means to have daily and weekly goals and to stick to them. Staying away from distractions is important to be able to achieve them.

Only such candidates who get minimum qualifying mark will be eligible for document verification shortlisting. UR/ EWS candidates must have 40 per cent, OBC and SC should have 30 per cent, and ST should have 25 per cent marks. Candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for document verification, and 50 per cent more will be in standby.