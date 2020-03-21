RRB NTPC vs SSC CGL vs IBPS PO exams: From exam pattern, salary to preparation; know the difference

RRB NTPC vs SSC CGL vs IBPS PO exams: How one should prepare. Representational Image/ file RRB NTPC vs SSC CGL vs IBPS PO exams: How one should prepare. Representational Image/ file

Candidates preparing for recruitment examinations often feel challenged when it comes to balancing their preparation for various such tests. Most tend to follow a general preparation strategy to crack recruitment examinations, whether it is Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams or tests conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

According to Nikunj Barnwal from Oliveboard, “There is a pattern for preparing recruitment exams, while candidates who are focused to crack UPSC should not opt for other job exams. Aspirants preparing for banking or clerical exams should note that the pattern of tests are quite identical, and one can easily crack it.”

“Both IBPS PO, SSC CGL stress on reasoning and mathematics, while candidates who are strong in literature and have in-depth knowledge in current affairs should prepare for civil services,” the expert mentioned.

Selection process:

RRB NTPC: The RRB NTPC recruitment examinations will be held in three phases — computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) followed by an interview. The normalised score of the first stage CBT will be used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit.

SSC CGL: The recruitment examination will be conducted in four tiers as listed below:

Tier-I and II- Computer based examination, tier-III- Pen and paper mode (descriptive paper), tier-IV: Computer Proficiency Test/ Data entry skill test.

IBPS PO: The candidates have to appear in prelims, main and the interview to crack the recruitment examination. The prelims is a computer-based online objective test, the main is computer-based online objective and descriptive test, while the personality test is conducted face-to-face.

Salary:

RRB NTPC: The candidates will be in the pay scale as per the 7th Pay Commission.

IBPS PO: The pay scale of the candidates will be in between Rs 37,360 to 38,700. Meanwhile, the pay scale varies as per the bank and locations.

– With inputs from Abhishek Patil, the CEO and Co-founder of Oliveboard.

