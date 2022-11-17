scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

RRB NTPC tentative schedule out for final results of Level 2, 3, 4, and 5

The railways intend to fill 35,281 vacancies through this recruitment drive across various recruitment boards. Candidates can check the schedule at indianrailways.gov.in.

indianrailways.gov.in, indian railways, railway recruitment board, Indian Railways RRB, RRB, RRB NTPC, NTPC, RRB recruitment drive, RRB NTPC Level 2, RRB NTPC level 3, RRB NTPC level 4, RRB NTPC level 5, sarkari naukri, govt jobs, government jobsOnce the results are declared, candidates have to get their documents verified and go or a medical examination (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

The Railway Recruitment Board of the Indian Railways today released a notification regarding tentative schedule of empanelment for recruitment of various NTPC graduates and undergraduate posts. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website– indianrailways.gov.in.

The various railway recruitment boards aim to fill 35,281 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

Read |Postponed 6 times, BPSC 67th CCE result likely to release today: Check timeline

The results for level 5 exam will be declared in the third week of November, the verification of documents and medical examination will take place from the second of week of December, and the empanelment by RRBs will take place from the third week of January 2023 onwards. 17,393 vacancies will be filled at this level.

The results for the level 4 exam will be announced in the second week of January 2023. The medical examination and verification of documents will take place in the first week February, 2023, empanelment by the RRBs will take place from the fourth week of February, 2023. Level 4 will fill 161 vacancies.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics
Also read |Delhi LG allows DSSSB to recruit group B, C non-judicial subordinate staff for Delhi HC

Results for level 3 will be declared during the fourth week of January 2023. From the second week of February, 2023 onwards the verification of documents and medical examination will take place. The empanelment will begin from the first week of March, 2023. 4940 vacancies will be filled at this level.

The results for level 2 will be announced during the second week of February. The medical examination and document verification will take place during the fourth week of February, 2023 and empanelment will commence from the fourth week of March, 2023. A total of 5663 vacancies will be filled at this level.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 08:55:24 pm
Next Story

Twinkle Khanna says she turns into a ‘giddy teenager’ when Akshay Kumar picks her from university

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement