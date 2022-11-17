RRB NTPC tentative schedule out for final results of Level 2, 3, 4, and 5

The Railway Recruitment Board of the Indian Railways today released a notification regarding tentative schedule of empanelment for recruitment of various NTPC graduates and undergraduate posts. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website– indianrailways.gov.in.

The various railway recruitment boards aim to fill 35,281 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

The results for level 5 exam will be declared in the third week of November, the verification of documents and medical examination will take place from the second of week of December, and the empanelment by RRBs will take place from the third week of January 2023 onwards. 17,393 vacancies will be filled at this level.

The results for the level 4 exam will be announced in the second week of January 2023. The medical examination and verification of documents will take place in the first week February, 2023, empanelment by the RRBs will take place from the fourth week of February, 2023. Level 4 will fill 161 vacancies.

Results for level 3 will be declared during the fourth week of January 2023. From the second week of February, 2023 onwards the verification of documents and medical examination will take place. The empanelment will begin from the first week of March, 2023. 4940 vacancies will be filled at this level.

The results for level 2 will be announced during the second week of February. The medical examination and document verification will take place during the fourth week of February, 2023 and empanelment will commence from the fourth week of March, 2023. A total of 5663 vacancies will be filled at this level.