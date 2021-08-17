RRB NTPC results: Know how to calculate your marks

RRB NTPC 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the answer keys of the Computer Based Test (CBT-1) exams 2019 on August 16. The exams were held between December 28, 2020 to Jul 31, 2021. Based on the answer key, candidates can calculate their tentative score in the RRB NTPC exam 2019.

To calculate marks using the RRB NTPC answer key, candidates need to download the answer key, question paper, and responses from the official website of the board – rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC result: Step to calculate scores

Step 1: Download the RRB NTPC provisional answer key and your responses

Step 2: Match your answers with the answer key

Step 3: Award 1 mark to each correct answer

Step 4: Deduct 1/3 mark for each question wrongly answered from the total

Step 5: After covering all the questions, calculate your total marks

Since the answer key provisional and candidates can raise objections against any answer, the total marks scored may vary according to the final answer key.

If you want to raise an objection against any answer, ​​you can submit the objections online only from 8 pm onwards on August 18, 2021. It can be submitted online, from the candidate login. While submitting the objection, you also need to upload a supporting document.