RRB NTPC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Over 1 crore candidates wait for CBT-1 results

RRB NTPC Result 2019 Date and Time, Sarkari Result 2022 Live Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has increased the total number of vacancies for the NTPC 2019 recruitment. As per the notification, vacancies for Ex-Serviceman have been revised to 10% of the total vacancies as per extant provision. Candidates can check the notification on the official website – rrbald.gov.in.
Meanwhile, as per the previous notice released by RRB, the result of the Computer Based Test (CBT-1) exams 2019 will be announced on January 15. The exams were held between December 28, 2020 to Jul 31, 2021. RRB on August 16 had released the exam answer key, question paper and candidate’s response sheet. Candidates were also provided the opportunity to raise objection against any responses between August 18 to 23, 2021.
The Railway Recruitment Board, NTPC had earlier activated the links for candidates to submit their bank account details in order to get the fee refund. Candidates who had appeared in the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) held from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 in seven phases, were entitled to get a refund of their examination fee.
The recruitment exam is held in three phases — computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) followed by an interview. The normalised score of the first stage CBT is used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit.
All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC. Read more
RRB had released the answer keys of the Computer Based Test (CBT-1) exams 2019 on August 16. The exams were held between December 28, 2020 to Jul 31, 2021. Based on the answer key, candidates can calculate their tentative score in the RRB NTPC exam 2019.
To calculate marks using the RRB NTPC answer key, candidates need to download the answer key, question paper, and responses from the official website of the board and follow these steps:
Step 1: Download the RRB NTPC provisional answer key and your responses
Step 2: Match your answers with the answer key
Step 3: Award 1 mark to each correct answer
Step 4: Deduct 1/3 mark for each question wrongly answered from the total
Step 5: After covering all the questions, calculate your total marks
The RRB NTPC first stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was held from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 in seven phases. Reportedly over 1 crore candidates appeared in the CBT 1 exam
The second stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14 to 18, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on December 3 had released a notification on the result date of the NTPC Computer Based Test (CBT-1) exam 2019 and the exam schedule of CBT-2. As per the notice, the CBT-1 result will be announced by January 15, 2022
RRB NTPC 2019 vacancies for Ex-Serviceman have been revised to 10% of the total vacancies as per extant provisions. The board further notified that the post of Goods Guard (Cat.No.3) in Level – 5 is not suitable for PwBD candidates. The LD post notified for RRB/J&K becomes Nil.