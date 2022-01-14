RRB NTPC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Over 1 crore candidates wait for CBT-1 results

RRB NTPC Result 2019 Date and Time, Sarkari Result 2022 Live Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has increased the total number of vacancies for the NTPC 2019 recruitment. As per the notification, vacancies for Ex-Serviceman have been revised to 10% of the total vacancies as per extant provision. Candidates can check the notification on the official website – rrbald.gov.in.

Meanwhile, as per the previous notice released by RRB, the result of the Computer Based Test (CBT-1) exams 2019 will be announced on January 15. The exams were held between December 28, 2020 to Jul 31, 2021. RRB on August 16 had released the exam answer key, question paper and candidate’s response sheet. Candidates were also provided the opportunity to raise objection against any responses between August 18 to 23, 2021.

The Railway Recruitment Board, NTPC had earlier activated the links for candidates to submit their bank account details in order to get the fee refund. Candidates who had appeared in the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) held from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 in seven phases, were entitled to get a refund of their examination fee.

The recruitment exam is held in three phases — computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) followed by an interview. The normalised score of the first stage CBT is used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit.