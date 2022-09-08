RRB NTPC Result 2019 for pay level 6 declared: Here’s how to check

RRB NTPC Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result of the computer based test 2 (CBT) 2019 for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for the posts in pay level 6. Candidates can now check and download the result by visiting the official website — rrbcdg.gov.in.

The board has alongside published the list of roll numbers of the provisionally qualified candidates for the document verification round and has released the cut-off marks of the exam as well. The NTPC computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) for level 6 posts was held on July 30.

RRB NTPC Result 2019 for pay level 6: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official RRB website — rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on the result link under CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) : “RESULT for Pay-Level-6 posts”

Step 3: The RRB NTPC Level 6 result merit list will show on screen.

Step 4: Download and and take a print out for future reference.

“The date for Document Verification (DV) will be announced in due course in the website. The candidates scheduled for DV will get an email and SMS to download their e-call letter from RRB Website,” a notification by RRB reads.

Once the document verification process completes, candidates will have to undergo medical examination and pay a prescribed medical fee of rupees 24.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions such as clerk, time keeper, traffic assistant, goods guard, typist, commercial apprentice, and station master.