Railways RRB NTPC registrations to begin at 4 pm; documents needed, syllabus, exam date

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will begin the registration process for over 35,277 posts from today, March 1, 2019 (Friday) at 4 pm. Candidates can register at the central website, indianrailways.gov.in and all the regional websites till midnight of March 31, 2019.
Candidates will have to appear for two stages — computer-based test (CBT) followed by skill test. Selected candidates will then be called for medical test and document verification. Post all the exams, the final result will be announced and jobs will be granted based on merit.
RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Important dates
RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Exam pattern
For CBT 1 –
For CBT 2 –
In the CBTs, every correct answer will carry one mark and for every wrong answer, 0.3 marks will be deducted.
Additionally, Computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) will be conducted for candidates who have opted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master post. Candidates need to secure a minimum of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates irrespective of community or category that is irrespective of SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen and no relaxation in the minimum score is permissible.
For the posts Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper, Typing Skill Test (TST) of qualifying nature. The marks obtained in typing skill test shall not be added for making merit.
To qualify, candidates should be able to type 30 words per minute in English and 25 words per minute in Hindi.
RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Documents needed
The candidates are required to produce all original documents with two sets of self-attested photocopies of all documents at the time of Document Verification. Further, these candidates should upload the scanned copies (in true colour) of all the certificates as applicable prior to their document verification date through, rrbdv.in.
Matriculation/High School Examination Certificate or Equivalent
Inter / Higher Secondary/PUC/Equivalent Certificate
A University degree or its equivalent.
Caste certificate
OBC-BCL certificate
Income and asset certificate
Minority community certificate
Original discharge certificate for ex-servicemen
NOC from serving employees with date of appointment from current employer
Gazette notification and/or any Legal document in case of formal change of name
Self-Certification by the Transgender candidates
Payment receipt
Death certificate of husband, for widows
Jammu and Kashmir domicile certificate
RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘RRB NTPC recruitment’
Step 3: Click on the ―New Registration
Step 4: Select RRB you wish to join
Step 5: Confirm that you have read instructions
Step 6: Register using personal details
Step 7: Verify email id/phone number with OTP
step 8: Log-in using user id and password
Step 9: Fill form upload images
Step 10: Make payment
RRB NTC recruitment 2019: Fee
For general and OBC category candidates the application fee is Rs 500 for reserved category candidates it is Rs 250