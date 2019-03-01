Railways RRB NTPC registrations to begin at 4 pm; documents needed, syllabus, exam date

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will begin the registration process for over 35,277 posts from today, March 1, 2019 (Friday) at 4 pm. Candidates can register at the central website, indianrailways.gov.in and all the regional websites till midnight of March 31, 2019.

Candidates will have to appear for two stages — computer-based test (CBT) followed by skill test. Selected candidates will then be called for medical test and document verification. Post all the exams, the final result will be announced and jobs will be granted based on merit.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Important dates

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

For CBT 1 –

For CBT 2 –

In the CBTs, every correct answer will carry one mark and for every wrong answer, 0.3 marks will be deducted.

Additionally, Computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) will be conducted for candidates who have opted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master post. Candidates need to secure a minimum of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates irrespective of community or category that is irrespective of SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen and no relaxation in the minimum score is permissible.

For the posts Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper, Typing Skill Test (TST) of qualifying nature. The marks obtained in typing skill test shall not be added for making merit.

To qualify, candidates should be able to type 30 words per minute in English and 25 words per minute in Hindi.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Documents needed

The candidates are required to produce all original documents with two sets of self-attested photocopies of all documents at the time of Document Verification. Further, these candidates should upload the scanned copies (in true colour) of all the certificates as applicable prior to their document verification date through, rrbdv.in.

Matriculation/High School Examination Certificate or Equivalent

Inter / Higher Secondary/PUC/Equivalent Certificate

A University degree or its equivalent.

Caste certificate

OBC-BCL certificate

Income and asset certificate

Minority community certificate

Original discharge certificate for ex-servicemen

NOC from serving employees with date of appointment from current employer

Gazette notification and/or any Legal document in case of formal change of name

Self-Certification by the Transgender candidates

Payment receipt

Death certificate of husband, for widows

Jammu and Kashmir domicile certificate

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘RRB NTPC recruitment’

Step 3: Click on the ―New Registration

Step 4: Select RRB you wish to join

Step 5: Confirm that you have read instructions

Step 6: Register using personal details

Step 7: Verify email id/phone number with OTP

step 8: Log-in using user id and password

Step 9: Fill form upload images

Step 10: Make payment

RRB NTC recruitment 2019: Fee

For general and OBC category candidates the application fee is Rs 500 for reserved category candidates it is Rs 250