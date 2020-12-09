RRB NTPC recruitment exam 2020: Check updates on admit card

Check admit card release date and time for NTPC exam. Representational image/ file

RRB NTPC 2020 Admit Card, Exam Date: The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB may release the admit card for the isolated and ministerial categories exams on Wednesday, December 9. According to a Railway Board official, the hall ticket will be released as scheduled — four days before the commencement of the recruitment exams. “The candidates appearing for the isolated and ministerial categories exams can download the hall ticket from December 9 or 10 as the exam will start from December 15, while for NTPC posts, the candidates appearing can get their admit card from December 13 as the exam will commence from December 18,” the official mentioned.

For the ministerial and isolated categories exam, the shift 1 starts at 10:30 am, shift 2 at 3 pm. For morning shift, the candidates have to report at 9 am, while for the afternoon shift, it is 1:30 pm.

RRB NTPC recruitment exam 2020: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the RRB regional websites

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card link for isolated and ministerial/ NTPC exam’

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth, other details

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

A total of 2.44 crore candidates have applied for the vacant posts including 1.03 lakh candidates for isolated and ministerial categories exam, and around 1.26 crore candidates for non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exam. There are 1,663 vacancies for the posts of isolated and ministerial categories, while 35,208 vacancies for non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts.

The last will be exams for RRC level 1 posts including jobs for track maintainers, points main and various level 1 employee roles. The computer-based tests for these posts will be held from April to June. The exact dates are not out yet. A total of 1,03,769 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam for which 1.15 crore candidates have applied.

