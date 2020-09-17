RRB NTPC recruitment 2020: Check application status from September 21

Log on to region wise official websites to check your application status for RRB NTPC. Representational image/ file

RRB NTPC Application Status 2020: Over a crore candidates who have applied for various posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories, NTPC can check their application status soon, the link for which will be activated from September 21. A total of 1.26 crore (1,26,30,88) candidates have applied for various NTPC posts.

The board in its notification on September 16 mentioned that the candidates who had applied for various NTPC posts can check their status of applications from September 21 to 30. “Status of applications can be viewed by entering the application registration number and date of birth of the candidates etc,” the RRB notification mentioned.

The board will also detail the reason behind candidates’ rejection of applications. “The scrutiny of applications has been completed and candidates can view the status of their applications under – (i) Provisionally Eligible and (ii) Rejected (along with reasons for rejection). Status of application can be viewed through the LINK provided on the websites of respective RRBs,” RRB in its notification mentioned.

The SMS and e-mail will be sent to the candidate’s registered mobile number and email id providing the reason behind the rejection of applications. The candidates have also been advised to check the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on recruitment process, and not to entertain any touts.

The recruitment exams for the posts of NTPC and Group D will be conducted from December 15. The schedule for the exams will be released soon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd