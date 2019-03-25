RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Five days left to apply online; 35,277 vacancies

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: The online application process for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) will be closed on March 31, 2019. The candidates who want to apply online can do so through all the region based official websites.

The candidates can submit their application application fees till April 5, 2019. The computer-based test is expected to be conducted between June to September.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

There are 35,277 vacant posts in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

Undergraduate posts: 10,628

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 4,319

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 760

Junior Time keeper: 17

Trains Clerk: 592

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 4940

Graduate posts: 24,649

Traffic Assistant: 88

Goods Guard: 5748

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 5638

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 3164

Senior Time Keeper: 14

Commercial Apprentice: 259

Station Master: 6865

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: NTPC/ Ministerial and Isolated categories: The candidates need to possess a minimum Higher Secondary pass certificate with other qualifications.Para-Medical staff: The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree in Medical Science with other qualifications.

Age limit: The candidates should be on the age bracket of (18-30) years as on July 1, 2019. For details about the prescribed lower/ upper age limit, age relaxation as per vacancies, candidates are advised to check the official notification to be released on the official websites on February 28, 2019.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of the computer-based test (CBT), and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Medical standards: Candidates must ensure that they fulfil the prescribed medical standards for the posts for which they are applying. For this, they should refer to the medical standards for each post available in the detailed CEN to be published on the official websites.

Pay scale: The candidates will get remuneration as per the seventh CPC pay matrix.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2109: Application fee

The candidates belonging to the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. For candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen, other reserve categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

RRB NTPC, Group D recruitment 2019: How to apply

The online application process for the following posts will begin from March 1. The candidates can apply through all the region and zonal based official websites.

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘NTPC registration’

Step 3: Register using personal details

Step 4: Log-in using newly registered user id

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment.

