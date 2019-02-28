RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Notification for 35,000 vacancies released, registration begins tomorrow

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the notification online for 35,277 vacant posts. The online registration for the vacant posts will begin from March 1. The first stage computer based test (CBT) is expected to be conducted in June.

“The candidates who want to apply for RRB NTPC vacancies can do so through the official website from March 1 at 10 am,” read the official notification. Apart from the official website – indianrailways.gov.in, the RRB will activate the link for registration tomorrow on the regional websites as well.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

There are 35,277 vacant posts in Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

Total vacancies: 35,277

Post wise vacancy details

Undergraduate posts: 10,628

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 4,319

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 760

Junior Time keeper: 17

Trains Clerk: 592

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 4940

Graduate posts: 24,649

Traffic Assistant: 88

Goods Guard: 5748

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 5638

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 3164

Senior Time Keeper: 14

Commercial Apprentice: 259

Station Master: 6865

Educational qualifications: NTPC/ Ministerial and Isolated categories: The candidates need to possess a minimum Higher Secondary pass certificate with other qualifications.Para-Medical staff: The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree in Medical Science with other qualifications.

RRB NTPC recruitment: Important dates

Commencement of online application: March 1

Last date to apply online: March 31

Closing date for payment of application fee:

Online: April 5

SBI challan: April 5 till 3 pm

Post office challan: April 5 till 3 pm

Submission of applications: April 12 till midnight

Computer based test: Expected to be conducted between June to September.

Age limit: The candidates should be on the age bracket of (18-30) years as on July 1, 2019. For details about the prescribed lower/ upper age limit, age relaxation as per vacancies, candidates are advised to check the official notification to be released on the official websites on February 28, 2019.

Medical standards: Candidates must ensure that they fulfil the prescribed medical standards for the posts for which they are applying. For this, they should refer to the medical standards for each post available in the detailed CEN to be published on the official websites.

Pay scale: The candidates will get remuneration as per the seventh CPC pay matrix.

EWS benefits for the first time in Indian Railways

The candidates, for the first time, will get benefits of the government’s newly introduced Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation in railway jobs.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the computer-based test (CBT), and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Application fees:

General category: The candidates belonging to the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 500

Reserve category candidates: The candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen, other reserve categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

RRB NTPC, Group D recruitment 2019: How to apply

The online application process for the following posts will begin from March 1. The candidates can apply through all the region and zonal based official websites.

