RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Applications to release tomorrow, know details here 

The detail notification and application process for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC recruitment will be released on the official website on February 28, 2019. The advertisement for RRB NTPC was earlier released on February 23 in the Employment newspaper. Apart from the official website – indianrailways.gov.in, the RRB will activate the link for registration tomorrow on the regional websites as well.

RRB NTPC, Group D recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Through this year’s recruitment process, the Indian Railways will fill a total of 1,30,000 vacant positions.

Post wise vacancy details:

Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Para-Medical Staff, Ministerial and Isolated Categories: 30,000

Under NTPC, the posts included in these categories are Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master etc.

Group D, Level-1 posts: 1,00,000.

Educational qualifications:

NTPC/ Ministerial and Isolated categories: The candidates need to possess a minimum Higher Secondary pass certificate with other qualifications.

Para-Medical staff: The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree in Medical Science with other qualifications.

Group D posts: The candidates need to possess a minimum Class 10 pass certificates.

For details on post wise educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get remuneration as per the seventh CPC pay matrix.

Age limit:

The candidates should be on the age bracket of (18-30) years as on July 1, 2019. For details about the prescribed lower/ upper age limit, age relaxation as per vacancies, candidates are advised to check the official notification to be released on the official websites on February 28, 2019.

Medical standards: Candidates must ensure that they fulfil the prescribed medical standards for the posts for which they are applying. For this, they should refer to the medical standards for each post available in the detailed CEN to be published on the official websites.

EWS benefits for the first time in Indian Railways

The candidates, for the first time, will get benefits of the government’s newly introduced Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation in railway jobs.

“There will be reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) (non-creamy layer) and for the first time, there will be reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates. Besides, there will be reservation of posts for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Ex-Serviceman (ExSM). Besides, for Level-1 post, there will reservation for Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA),” mentioned the official release.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the computer-based test (CBT), and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Application fees:

General category: The candidates belonging to the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 500

Reserve category candidates: The candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen, other reserve categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

RRB NTPC, Group D recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online registration for NTPC posts: February 28

Para-medical staff: March 4

Ministerial and Isolated categories: March 8

Group D posts: March 12

RRB NTPC, Group D recruitment 2019: How to apply

The online application process for the following posts will begin from February 28. The candidates can apply through all the region and zonal based official websites.