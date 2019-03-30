RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Application process ends tomorrow, how to apply

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: The online application process for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) will be closed on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The candidates who want to apply online can do so through all the region based official websites.

The candidates can submit their application application fees till April 5, 2019. The computer-based test is expected to be conducted between June to September.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

There are 35,277 vacant posts in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

Total vacancies: 35,277

Undergraduate posts: 10,628

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 4,319

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 760

Junior Time keeper: 17

Trains Clerk: 592

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 4940

Graduate posts: 24,649

Traffic Assistant: 88

Goods Guard: 5748

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 5638

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 3164

Senior Time Keeper: 14

Commercial Apprentice: 259

Station Master: 6865

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of the computer-based test (CBT), and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

RRB NTPC, Group D recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘NTPC registration’

Step 3: Register using personal details

Step 4: Log-in using newly registered user id

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment.

Medical standards: Candidates must ensure that they fulfil the prescribed medical standards for the posts for which they are applying. For this, they should refer to the medical standards for each post available in the detailed CEN to be published on the official websites.

Pay scale: The candidates will get remuneration as per the seventh CPC pay matrix.

