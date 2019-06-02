RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Admit card to be released on this date

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release the admit card for 35,277 vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) soon. The candidates were provided with a one-month time period to register at the central website, indianrailways.gov.in and all other regional websites.

Advertising

Candidates will have to appear for two stages of exams — computer-based test (CBT), followed by skill test. Selected candidates will then be called for a medical test and document verification. Post all the exams, the final result will be announced and jobs will be granted based on merit.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration id

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Step 6: Download and take a print out

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

For CBT 1 –

For CBT 2 –

In the CBTs, every correct answer will carry one mark and for every wrong answer, 0.3 marks will be deducted.

Advertising

Additionally, Computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) will be conducted for candidates who have opted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master post. Candidates need to secure a minimum of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates irrespective of community or category that is irrespective of SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen and no relaxation in the minimum score is permissible.

For the posts Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper, Typing Skill Test (TST) of qualifying nature. The marks obtained in typing skill test shall not be added for making merit.

To qualify, candidates should be able to type 30 words per minute in English and 25 words per minute in Hindi.