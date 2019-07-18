RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Application status link, exam date, center, syllabus, pattern

RRB Ranchi NTPC Admit Card 2019, CBT 1 Exam date, Application Status: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Ranchi will release the admit card for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) soon. The admit card once released, can download from the RRB Ranchi official website rrbranchi.gov.in. There are over 35,000 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for both graduates and non-graduates in various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways.

Candidates will have to appear for two stages of exams — computer-based test (CBT), followed by skill test. Selected candidates will then be called for a medical test and document verification. The final result will be announced and jobs will be granted on the basis of merit.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: CBT 1 Exam Date, Center, Syllabus, Pattern and other details

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration id

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Step 6: Download and take a print out.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

In the CBTs, every correct answer will carry one mark and for every wrong answer, 0.3 marks will be deducted.

The CBT examinations will be conducted for candidates who have opted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master posts. To qualify, candidates need to score a minimum of 42 marks.

This is applicable to all candidates irrespective of community or category that is irrespective of SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen and no relaxation in the minimum score is permissible.

For the posts Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper, Typing Skill Test (TST) of qualifying nature. The marks obtained in typing skill test shall not be added for making merit.

To qualify, candidates should be able to type 30 words per minute in English and 25 words per minute in Hindi.