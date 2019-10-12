Railways North-East frontier apprentice recruitment 2019: Apply for 2590 jobs for 10th pass

North-East Frontier Railways apprentice recruitment 2019: The North East Frontier (NEF) of Indian Railways has invited application for the post of an apprentice. The applications are on and application form will be available at the official website, nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Advertising

A total of 2590 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates need to submit their application form by 5 pm on October 31 at the respective department.

North-East Frontier Railways apprentice recruitment 2019: Vacancy and address details

North-East Frontier Railways apprentice recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 15 years of age to be eligible for the job. The upper age limit is capped at 24 years. The upper age will be calculated as on September 18, 2019. Candidates belonging to reserved category will get relaxation in the upper age limit.

Education: Candidates should have passed class 10 or equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks along with ITI certificate approved from NCVT/SCVT.

Advertising

North-East Frontier Railways apprentice recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage main tab, put cursor on ‘general info’

Step 3: In sub-category, click on ‘departments’ and then ‘personnel’ and then in the dialogue box, click on ‘apprentice notification’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Read instructions, download the application form

Step 6: Fill the form, upload images and submit along with relevant documents

Candidates will not have to appear for any exam but will be selected based on their educational qualification, as per the notification.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.