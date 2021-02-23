RRB NTPC phase 5 to begin from March 4, over 19 lakh to appear

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will hold the fifth phase of the computer-based test (CBT) phase-1 recruitment exams for the ongoing NTPC recruitment exam from March 4. About 19 lakh students will be appearing for the exam in this phase, as per the official notice by RRB. The exams will be held on March 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 21, and 27.

As per rules, the admit card or e-call letter for the same will be released four days prior to the exams. Link for viewing the exam city, date, and downloading free travel authority for SC/ST candidates is available now at the regional websites.

“In addition to the above dates, exams are also being scheduled on March 15, 19, and 20. For the candidates who will be scheduled on these three dates, necessary intimation will be sent to their e-mail and mobile numbers given in their online application. Hence candidates are advised to visit official websites of RRBs also for regular updates,” the official notice read.

A total of 1.26 crore candidates have applied for the exam and the remaining candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases. The CBT-1 exam has been held in four phases earlier. Those who clear CBT-1 will be shortlisted for further rounds. Since the exam is held in multiple shifts and days, the normalisation process will be followed during the exam. The non-technical popular category (NTPC) exams are being held for 35,208 posts.