RRB NTPC Phase 4 exam 2021: Additional date included for CBT 1, check schedule

RRB NTPC Phase-4 exam 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has included an another additional date for the fourth phase of the computer-based test (CBT) 1. RRB has earlier added February 22, now February 23 been included on the schedule of phase 4 exam. The exam was scheduled to be held from February 15 to March 3.

“The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of free travelling authority for SC/ ST candidates will made available for all these candidates on all RRB websites on February 13 at 9 PM,” RRB in its notification mentioned. The admit card will be released soon, and will be available on the region based official websites.

The necessary intimation is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled in the fourth phase to their e-mail and mobile numbers given in their online application. “Candidates are also advised to carefully read and comply with the instructions uploaded along with the e-call letter. Particularly on banned items: electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets, etc. are not allowed inside the test centre,” as per the official notice.