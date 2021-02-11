RRB NTPC Phase 4 CBT 2021 admit card 2021: When, where and how to download

RRB NTPC Phase 4 CBT 2021 admit card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the hall ticket for the phase 4 non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exam on February 11. The recruitment exam will commence from February 15. As per the RRB policy, the hall ticket of the recruitment exam is available for download four days before the exam.

Approximately 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the phase 4 of the railway recruitment exam which is scheduled to be conducted till March 3.

Here’s the list of regional websites link to download admit card

— RRB Guwahati – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

— RRB Jammu – http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in

— Kolkata – http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

— Malda – http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in

— Mumbai – http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

— Muzaffarpur – http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

— Patna – http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in

— Ranchi – http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in

— Secunderabad – http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

— Ahmedabad – http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

— Ajmer – http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in

— Allahabad – http://www.rrbald.gov.in

— Bangalore – http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in

— Bhopal – http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in

— Bhubaneshwar – http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in

— Bilaspur – http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

— Chandigarh – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

— Chennai – http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in

— Gorakhpur – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

— Siliguri – http://www.rrbsiliguri.org

— Thiruvananthapuram – http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

How to download NTPC hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth as password

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the RRB has issued an additional date for the fourth phase of the computer-based test (CBT) 1 on February 22. The exam was earlier scheduled on February 15, 16, 17, 27 and March 1, 2, 3.